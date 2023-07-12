Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.17 and a 200-day moving average of $210.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Argus decreased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.