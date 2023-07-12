Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $343.00 at Loop Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $343.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.29.

DPZ stock opened at $349.79 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.30.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

