Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $343.00 at Loop Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $343.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.29.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
DPZ stock opened at $349.79 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
