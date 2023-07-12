DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 26,700 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for about 1.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned approximately 0.09% of Open Text worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Open Text by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Open Text by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Open Text stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. 155,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 86.61%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

