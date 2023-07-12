DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $1.86 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after buying an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.79. The stock had a trading volume of 865,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

