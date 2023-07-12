DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Mastercard stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.62. 1,079,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,831. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $403.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

