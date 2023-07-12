DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 8.2 %

IAG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 3,110,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,413. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

