DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 1,550 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.81. 23,243,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,776,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

