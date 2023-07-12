DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 1,630 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $102.73.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.16.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

