DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 355 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,034 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,724,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,021.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 950,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 905,977 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,879. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.