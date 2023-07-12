DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 60,950 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 4.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $22,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $117,087,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,991 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

