DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. 514,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,114. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

