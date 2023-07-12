Driver Group (LON:DRV) Trading Down 1.6%

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41). 53,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 55,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.68 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, litigation support, commercial advice/management, contract administration, building information modelling, commercial and contract, dispute resolution, delay analysis, expert services, pre-contract, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

