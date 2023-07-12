DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of DTF stock remained flat at $11.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $12.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

