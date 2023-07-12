DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of KSM opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

