DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of KSM opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.
Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.