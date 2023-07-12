E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

ETWO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 81,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,107. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $71,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,940 over the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 91.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 513.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $35,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETWO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

