E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

E2open Parent stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $69,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,155.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,940. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in E2open Parent by 513.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

