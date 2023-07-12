E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Announces Earnings Results

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

E2open Parent Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ETWO opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $69,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,155.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,940 over the last three months. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in E2open Parent by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in E2open Parent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.