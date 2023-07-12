EAC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $452,999.15 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, EAC has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $452,999.15 and $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.71 or 0.00314116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 57.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00150999 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

