Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.