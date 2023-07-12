Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $208.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

