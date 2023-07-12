Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

MTSI stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.82. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $451,078 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

