Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.