Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $354.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.05 and a twelve month high of $363.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

