Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

UPS opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

