Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,674,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

