Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $65.76.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $40,988,603.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.