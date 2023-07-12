Echo45 Advisors LLC Buys 26,348 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 114.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $65.12.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2923 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

