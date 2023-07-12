Echo45 Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Echo45 Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock traded up $11.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.10. 655,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,725. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $439.92 and its 200 day moving average is $424.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

