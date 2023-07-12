Echo45 Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Echo45 Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $528.03. 643,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,276. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $523.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

