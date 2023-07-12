Echo45 Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 934,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1586 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.