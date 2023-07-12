Edgecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $9.39 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.