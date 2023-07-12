Efinity Token Price Hits $0.0639 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $40.75 million and $813,607.68 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,280,202 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

