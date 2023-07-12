Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Trading Up 2.6%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 5,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.08.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

