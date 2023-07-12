Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 10,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 752,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE EQR traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.54. 138,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,794. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 109.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.