Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 39,085 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day moving average is $233.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

