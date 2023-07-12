Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 82,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $60,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 846,986 shares of company stock worth $177,743,999. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $222.70 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $216.91 billion, a PE ratio of 586.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.05.

Salesforce Profile



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

