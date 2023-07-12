Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.06. The stock had a trading volume of 64,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.