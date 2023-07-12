Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $100.37 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 1.5% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Prologis worth $100,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Prologis Trading Up 1.6 %

PLD stock opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.