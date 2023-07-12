Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $16.58 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.66% of Itron worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 74,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $1,947,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,636. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

