Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $41.79 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Public Storage worth $41,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PSA opened at $295.56 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

