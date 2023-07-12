Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after buying an additional 3,746,688 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $150,994,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,325 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,008. The company has a market cap of $204.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

