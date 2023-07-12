Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 62,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Danaher were worth $53,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Danaher by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 408,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 16.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $237.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.84. The stock has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.