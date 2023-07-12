Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 715,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,771,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,777 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

