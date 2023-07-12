Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.57 and traded as low as C$3.70. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 152,614 shares.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.57. The firm has a market cap of C$812.94 million, a P/E ratio of -422.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.40 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1391076 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.44, for a total value of C$707,200.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

