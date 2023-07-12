Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $218,120.68

Energi (NRG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Energi has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $218,120.68 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,862,589 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

