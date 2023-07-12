Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Up 8.2 %

WATT opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.49.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energous Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

See Also

