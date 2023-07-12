Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Trading Up 8.2 %
WATT opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.49.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
