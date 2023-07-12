EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.52. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,487,000 after buying an additional 3,763,192 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,352,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after buying an additional 3,207,528 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,328,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,687,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,736 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.