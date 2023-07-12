EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 22 by Analysts at Barclays

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 36 ($0.46) to GBX 22 ($0.28) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

EnQuest Stock Performance

Shares of ENQUF stock remained flat at $0.19 on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Featured Stories

