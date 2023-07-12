Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Kory James Wentworth Sells 3,884 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 3,884 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Kory James Wentworth sold 17,500 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $262,675.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 59,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,790. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of -0.44.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

