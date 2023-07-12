Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Down 2.2%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 7,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 77,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a market cap of $550.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Insider Activity at Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $37,676.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,282.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $37,676.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,282.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $113,693.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $680,417.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,535 shares of company stock worth $645,506. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

